Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mammals
Published

Giraffes seen battling for ‘alpha’ status in dramatic photo

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

That looks like it hurts.

Two giraffes can be seen battling it out in a wild image captured by a photographer.

The two long-necked animals were fighting so vigorously for "alpha male" status that one of their heads appears to be bent backward at a painful angle.

According to SWNS, Paul Mahagi, 39, photographed the two giraffes on Saturday in Meru County in Kenya, Africa.

Two giraffes fighting to be the alpha male bash their necks together.

Two giraffes fighting to be the alpha male bash their necks together. (SWNS)

"The two male giraffes were fighting to become the alpha male. It's quite rare to see and really brutal to watch," Mahagi said.

"You could hear the noises of the cracking when they hit their necks," he said. "One huge smack sent one of the giraffe's necks back on itself. It looked really painful."