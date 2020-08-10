Gandhi’s glasses surface after being left in mailbox

Glasses that once belonged to Mahatma Gandhi have surfaced after they were left in the mailbox of a U.K. auction house.

The BBC reports that the glasses were found in a plain envelope by staff at East Bristol Auctions.

The auction house describes the artifact as “a rare and important pair of spectacles,” noting that glasses were an iconic part of Gandhi’s appearance. “It was known that he would often give away his old or unwanted pairs to those in need or those who had helped him.”

GANDHI STATUE IS SAFE, UK MAYOR SAYS AMID MOUNTING CALLS FOR ITS REMOVAL

The lawyer and civil rights leader earned global fame for his role in India’s campaign for independence from Britain.

It is thought that the seller’s uncle was given the glasses when he was working in South Africa for British Petroleum. “It can be presumed that these were gifted by way of thanks from Gandhi for some good deed,” East Bristol Auctions, explains. “A note from the vendor is included.”

The glasses have a pre-sale estimate of 10,000 to 15,000 U.K pounds ($13,067 to $19,600). The leading online bid on the auction house’s website is 50,000 U.K. pounds ($65,334).

GANDHI STATUE REMOVED FROM AFRICAN UNIVERSITY OVER CLAIMS OF RACISM

The auction takes place on Aug. 21.

Statues of Gandhi have sparked controversy in recent years. In 2019, student activists in Manchester, U.K., urged the city to reject a Gandhi statue, citing what they describe as his “well-documented anti-black racism,” according to a BBC report.

In the U.K. city of Leicester, the mayor has resisted calls to remove a statue of Gandhi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2018, a statue of Gandhi was removed from a university in Ghana over claims of racism.

Fox News’ Peter Aitken and Louis Casiano contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers