First all-private human spaceflight launches to space station

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Axiom Mission 1, the first private crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS), launched Friday morning.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon Endeavour lifted off shortly after 11:17 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

RUSSIAN SPACECRAFT WITH NASA ASTRONAUT MARK VANDE HEI ABOARD LANDS IN KAZAKHSTAN

The rocket's first stage booster touched down on the droneship – called "A Shortfall of Gravitas" – at 11:27 a.m. ET. Dragon separation was confirmed just before 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Ax-1 mission sends four private space travelers on a 10-day flight to conduct science and push the boundaries of commercial spaceflight.

The crew – the first all-private astronaut team – includes former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría and paying passengers Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe. The three businessmen paid $55 million apiece.

SPACEX'S NEW DRAGON CAPSULE NAMED 'FREEDOM'

"During the mission, the crew will spend eight days on the International Space Station conducting research, outreach and commercial activities," Axiom said in a statement.

They'll arrive at the orbiting laboratory on Saturday after a more than 20-hour flight, and are set to return on April 19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Friday's flight is the second private charter for SpaceX, which took a billionaire and his guests on a three-day orbit ride last year.

Axiom is targeting next year for its second private flight to the space station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.