Famous musclebound kangaroo named Roger dead at 12: report

The adorable red male hit the headlines in 2015 when photos of his muscly body and enormous biceps circulated online.

Roger was so ripped he could crush metal buckets with his paws.

While his imposing height of 2m and ripped muscles impressed fans, they also warmed to his troubled story.

Roger was rescued by Chris Barnes, the owner of the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia from his dead mum’s pouch.

He was nursed back to health and was able to grow into an imposing alpha male on the ranch.

The Sanctuary announced Roger’s death at the age of 12 in a Facebook post.

It wrote: “Farewell our darling Roger.

“Sadly Roger has passed away of old age. He lived a lovely long life and was loved by millions around the world.

“We will always love you and miss you Roger.”

The post has picked up nearly 2,000 comments and been shared over 1,300 times.

The alpha male characteristics of Roger would have been highly prized in the kangaroo world as fighting between them, especially males in common.

Dominant males will be able to get the pick of the females with smaller, weaker males seemingly being subservient.

Fights among males frequently breakout though, usually connected to a female or a drinking spot with the two animals engaging in ‘boxing’ as they fight for dominance.

Thousands commented online, expressing their sadness at the news.

