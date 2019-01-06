Expand / Collapse search
Spaceflight
Elon Musk teases what SpaceX’s Starship test vehicle will look like

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared concept artwork Saturday showing what the Starship test vehicle will look like.

The vehicle is slated to launch to suborbital heights in March or April, and the concept is a sign that SpaceX's plans are solidifying, according to Engadget.

SpaceX intends to use the Starship as its primary launch vehicle, replacing the current Falcon rockets.

In his tweet, Musk said the operational Starship will have windows.

The image shared by Musk harked to old sci-fi movies, with its ship featuring a shiny stainless steel body and an American flag.

A few weeks before Christmas, a SpaceX Dragon cargo ship delivered more than 5,600 pounds of supplies, along with some holiday treats, to the six Expedition 57 astronauts on the orbiting lab.

Christopher Carbone covers technology and science for Fox News Digital. Tips or story leads: christopher.carbone@foxnews.com. Follow @christocarbone.