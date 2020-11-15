Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk sidelined from historic SpaceX launch by COVID-19

Musk disclosed on the eve of the launch that he “most likely” has a moderate case of coronavirus

By James Rogers | Fox News
The SpaceX Crew-1 successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center en route to the International Space Station Sunday night.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was sidelined from Sunday’s historic Crew Dragon launch at Kennedy Space Center by COVID-19.

Musk disclosed on the eve of the launch that he “most likely” has a moderate case of coronavirus, despite mixed results. He was replaced in his official duties at Kennedy Space Center by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell. She joined NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine for last-minute remarks and photos with the astronauts prior to launch.

File photo - Elon Musk, Founder and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, attends the Satellite 2020 Conference in Washington, DC, United States on March 9, 2020. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The SpaceX chief tweeted a heart shortly after launch.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at 7:27 p.m. ET Sunday.

The six-month mission is the first crew rotation flight on a U.S. commercial spacecraft.

The Crew-1 mission is transporting NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi to the International Space Station aboard the Crew Dragon vehicle. It follows a successful Demo-2 mission with SpaceX earlier this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers

