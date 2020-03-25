Egypt starts deep-cleaning pyramids as coronavirus keeps tourists away

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Egyptian workers on Wednesday began disinfecting the area around the famed Giza Pyramids and other popular tourist spots left empty amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Wearing face masks and gloves, the workers sprayed the base of the ancient pyramids and walkways, but the pyramids themselves were left alone, Reuters reported.

“We started the first phase of disinfection, and there are other phases," said Ashraf Mohie El-Din, director-general of the pyramids area. "We are in the process of disinfecting all tourist sites, though the artifacts themselves require specific materials and (cleaning) must be carried out by a specialized team of excavators."

“We are making use of this period to sanitize the entire area, but also to carry out some maintenance work and renovation to have this area ready to accept visitors again,” he added.

Many of the country's archaeological sites and museums have been closed since Monday as authorities try to slow the spread of the global pandemic, according to Reuters. Egypt has more than 450 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths.