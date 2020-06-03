Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Earthquakes
Published
Last Update just in

Earthquake in Southern California pegged at magnitude 5.5: report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
California unveils earthquake warning systemVideo

California unveils earthquake warning system

New system sends earthquake warnings through an app and the wireless system that issues Amber Alerts; insight from Richard Allen, director of the UC Berkeley Seismological Lab.

A strong earthquake striking in Southern California on Wednesday evening was initially pegged at magnitude 5.5, according to a report.

The epicenter was believed to be around Ridgecrest, 52 miles from Barstow, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The surrounding area has seen five quakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater over the past 10 days, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major structural damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dominick.calicchio@foxnews.com.