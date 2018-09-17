Deadly tsunamis 'more common' than previously thought, experts say

Deadly tsunamis crashing into Britain might seem far-fetched, but new research says it's more common than experts previously thought.

Scientists believe three killer waves have hit the UK within the last 10,000 years – raising the possibility that another one may be due.

We already knew about one of these: around 8,200 years ago, the Storegga submarine landslide off the coast of Norway sparked a 20-metre high tsunami that swept across Shetland.

Now experts have discovered evidence of two additional tsunamis that took place even more recently.

Click on The Sun for more.