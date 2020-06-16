COVID-19 is 12 times deadlier for patients with underlying health conditions: CDC

COVID-19 is 12 times more deadly for patients with underlying health conditions than those without them, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC released a report on Monday on U.S. coronavirus cases studied between Jan. 22, 2020 and May 30, 2020. Researchers noted that, during that period, the coronavirus pandemic resulted in 1,761,503 aggregated reported cases and 103,700 deaths in the U.S.

“Deaths were 12 times higher among patients with reported underlying conditions (19.5 percent) compared with those without reported underlying conditions (1.6 percent),” the report said.

USE OF UNPROVEN COVID-19 THERAPIES POSES RISKS FOR AFRICAN-AMERICANS

The CDC also noted that hospitalizations were six times higher among patients with a reported underlying condition than those without reported underlying conditions. “Among 287,320 (22 percent) cases with sufficient data on underlying health conditions, the most common were cardiovascular disease (32 percent), diabetes (30 percent), and chronic lung disease (18 percent),” researchers said.

Similar to other reports on the pandemic, severe outcomes were also noted in older people.

The agency said that its aggregate counts are consistent with data presented through the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

CREEPY VIDEO SHOWS HOW CORONAVIRUS DROPLETS SPREAD IN INDOOR SPACES

The CDC report also provided other demographic data on COVID-19 patients. “Among 599,636 (45 percent) cases with known information, 33 [percent] of persons were Hispanic or Latino of any race (Hispanic), 22 [percent] were non-Hispanic black (black), and 1.3 [percent] were non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native,” the CDC said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be severe, particularly in certain population groups,” the CDC noted. “These preliminary findings underscore the need to build on current efforts to collect and analyze case data, especially among those with underlying health conditions. These data are used to monitor trends in COVID-19 illness, identify and respond to localized incidence increase, and inform policies and practices designed to reduce transmission in the United States.”

COVID US Cases Interactive:

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As of Tuesday morning, over 8 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, with over 2.1 million in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The disease has accounted for at least 437,283 deaths around the world, including at least 116,127 in the U.S.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers.