Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

WILD NATURE
Published

Costa Rica tree frog found in a box of bananas at grocery store

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

That's a very long journey.

A tree frog from Costa Rica was discovered more than 5,300 miles away inside a box of bananas at a Lidl grocery store in Nottingham, England.

According to the BBC, workers found it as they were unloading boxes of bananas on to the store's shelves. They named it Lloyd.

Hayley Day, an officer with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), told the British news outlet the supermarket staff "seemed quite taken with him."

Lloyd is now being cared for by a vet who specializes in exotic animals, the BBC reports.

Day added: "He must have also had quite the shock when he emerged in a Nottinghamshire supermarket considering he's used to more tropical climates usually."

There are about 800 different species of tree frog, according to Animals Network, with more than 600 living in Central and South America.

Do you work in Silicon Valley? Contact me at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or Twitter DM at @christocarbone. (PR pitches by email only, please.)