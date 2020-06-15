Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Rome scrambles to contain new coronavirus outbreaks

James Rogers
By James Rogers | Fox News
A coronavirus outbreak at a hospital on the outskirts of Rome has resulted in five deaths, according to media reports. Another outbreak at a squat in the Italian capital is reportedly under control.

Citing a regional health official, La Repubblica reported on Sunday that the outbreak at the San Raffaele Pisana hospital had reached 109 positive cases and five coronavirus-related deaths.

Italy, one of the worst affected countries in the world, has been slowly reopening after months of lockdown.

San Raffaele Pisana specializes in neuromotor rehabilitation, according to its website. Fox News has reached out to the hospital with a request for comment on this story.

A municipal policeman cordons off the entrance to a building on June 13, 2020, on Piazza Pecile in the Garbatella district of Rome.

A municipal policeman cordons off the entrance to a building on June 13, 2020, on Piazza Pecile in the Garbatella district of Rome. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

The official cited by Repubblica said that another outbreak in the Garbatella neighborhood is under control. The Local reports that the outbreak occurred at a squat.

An early coronavirus hot spot, at least 236,989 cases have been reported in Italy, accounting for 34,345 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, over 7.9 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, with over 2 million in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins. The disease has accounted for at least 433,930 deaths around the world, including at least 115,732 in the U.S.

