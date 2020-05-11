Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Coordinated strategy to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine is needed, top researchers say

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A harmonized and collaborative approach to the clinical testing, scale-up and distribution of candidate vaccines to prevent COVID-19 is essential, top scientific leaders write in a perspective published today in Science.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, government, industry and academia have introduced a variety of vaccine candidates.

The authors note in their piece that more than one effective vaccine approach likely will be required to successfully protect the global community from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. They advocate for a strategic approach to research and development that would generate crucial data for multiple vaccine candidates simultaneously.

TOP SCIENTIST WHO BATTLED COVID-19 SAYS 'WE WILL NEVER ... LIVE NORMALLY' WITHOUT A VACCINE

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer begins human testing of coronavirus vaccineVideo

The scientists -- who include NIH Director Francis Collins and NIAID Director Anthony Fauci -- also say that no single vaccine or vaccine platform is likely to meet the worldwide need, emphasizing the need for a coordinated and strategic approach to vaccine development.

Developing COVID-19 vaccines will require unprecedented cooperation from governments, academic institutions, industry, and global philanthropic partners, they write.

Researchers need to learn more about what constitutes a durable protective immune response against COVID-19, scientists write. They also explain that trials for several candidate vaccines could be conducted in parallel to generate essential safety and efficacy data and accelerate the timeline of COVID-19 vaccines.

MEN HAVE HIGH LEVELS OF ENZYME KEY TO COVID-19 INFECTION, STUDY SAYS

The authors propose specific approaches to harmonizing the clinical testing of multiple vaccine products, including using common clinical trials designs, clinical endpoints, standardized immune assays and a common Data Safety and Monitoring Board.

As of Monday evening, there were at least 1,344,512 infected and 80,087 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States.