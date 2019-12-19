Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mammals
Published

Christmas squirrel jumps down chimney and wreaks havoc

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 19 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Do you hear a funny squeaking noise?

Reminiscent of an iconic scene in the movie "Christmas Vacation," an Ohio couple got a holiday surprise when they received an unexpected house guest — a squirrel coming down the chimney.

Mitch and Haylie Ferguson said the rascally rodent had somehow gotten into the fireplace, then proceeded to go on a 10-minute rampage running around the living room, news agency SWNS reports.

A Santa-inspired squirrel caused havoc when it jumped down the chimney of a home in Canton, Ohio and went on a rampage around the living room. (Credit: SWNS) 

A Santa-inspired squirrel caused havoc when it jumped down the chimney of a home in Canton, Ohio and went on a rampage around the living room. (Credit: SWNS) 

AMAZING PICTURE SHOWS THE MOMENT A HORSE LOOKS LIKE IT'S HYSTERICALLY LAUGHING 

“I have no idea how it got in. I just heard something smack against the window of the fireplace," Haylie, 26, said in comments obtained by SWNS.

Haylie added that her husband had to wait until his father, Mitch Sr., left work to trap the squirrel. "This wasn’t a one-person job.”

The festive intruder was not greeted with milk and cookies. “I have no idea how he got in,” said Haylie Ferguson, 26, a stay-at-home mom. “I just heard something smack against the window of the fireplace.” (Credit: SWNS)

The festive intruder was not greeted with milk and cookies. “I have no idea how he got in,” said Haylie Ferguson, 26, a stay-at-home mom. “I just heard something smack against the window of the fireplace.” (Credit: SWNS)

Chaos ensued as the squirrel ran around the house, with Haylie noting she "freaked out a bit," as she held her newborn while the two men attempted to capture it. ”It was crazy for five or ten minutes," she said. "I eventually locked myself in the bedroom. They finally caught the squirrel in the basement."

Once they captured the squirrel, Haylie said it bit her husband's finger, who luckily was wearing gloves. “After they caught it, my husband just held it and let our other daughter pet it. Then he let him outside," Haylie added.

(L-R) Mitch Ferguson Sr.,53, Haylie Ferguson,26, and Mitch Ferguson Jr, 29. (Credit: SWNS)

(L-R) Mitch Ferguson Sr.,53, Haylie Ferguson,26, and Mitch Ferguson Jr, 29. (Credit: SWNS)

If only cousin Eddie were there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia