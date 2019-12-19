Christmas squirrel jumps down chimney and wreaks havoc

Do you hear a funny squeaking noise?

Reminiscent of an iconic scene in the movie "Christmas Vacation," an Ohio couple got a holiday surprise when they received an unexpected house guest — a squirrel coming down the chimney.

Mitch and Haylie Ferguson said the rascally rodent had somehow gotten into the fireplace, then proceeded to go on a 10-minute rampage running around the living room, news agency SWNS reports.

“I have no idea how it got in. I just heard something smack against the window of the fireplace," Haylie, 26, said in comments obtained by SWNS.

Haylie added that her husband had to wait until his father, Mitch Sr., left work to trap the squirrel. "This wasn’t a one-person job.”

Chaos ensued as the squirrel ran around the house, with Haylie noting she "freaked out a bit," as she held her newborn while the two men attempted to capture it. ”It was crazy for five or ten minutes," she said. "I eventually locked myself in the bedroom. They finally caught the squirrel in the basement."

Once they captured the squirrel, Haylie said it bit her husband's finger, who luckily was wearing gloves. “After they caught it, my husband just held it and let our other daughter pet it. Then he let him outside," Haylie added.

If only cousin Eddie were there.



