Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California earthquake reported north of Monterey area

Social media users in San Francisco reported being rattled by the quake

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An earthquake initially measured at magnitude 4.5 rattled Northern California on Saturday night, according to reports.

The quake was felt throughout much of the San Francisco Bay Area, the Mercury News of San Jose reported.

The epicenter of the quake was near Aromas, about 30 miles northeast of Monterey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.

No tsunami was expected to result from the quake, the National Weather Service wrote on Twitter.

Injuries or major structural damage resulting from the quake were not immediately known.

The Mercury News reported the quake as a 4.2 shaker, slightly less powerful than a 4.3 quake that struck the same region Jan. 2. The two quakes were the strongest in California in 2021, reporter Robert Salonga tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Social media users in San Francisco reported being rattled by the quake, which struck around 8 p.m. local time. (San Francisco is about 95 miles north of Aromas.)

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.