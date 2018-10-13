'Brain-eating' amoeba that killed New Jersey man likely came from Texas water park: report

A "brain-eating" amoeba that killed a New Jersey man last month most likely came from a Texas water resort that the man visited, health officials said.

Tests conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found evidence of Naegleria fowleri -- a rare but deadly amoeba that can cause a brain infection -- at one of the four attractions at the BSR Cable Park and Surf Resort in Waco, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said Friday.

Conditions favorable to the growth of the deadly amoeba were also found at the other attractions.

The New Jersey Department of Health said Fabrizio Stabile, 29, visited the park Sept. 8. He died Sept. 21.

"At first, Fabrizio’s symptoms (brain swelling and fever) appeared consistent with bacterial meningitis and he was quickly sedated and treated with the appropriate medication and aggressive neurological protocol," read a description on a GoFundMe page set up to create the Fabrizio Stabile Foundation. "Unfortunately, Fabrizio was not responding to these measures and his condition was rapidly deteriorating."

The amoeba is generally found in warm bodies of water and symptoms usually start five days after infection. Death usually occurs about five days after that, according to the CDC.

The amoeba that likely killed Stabile was found at an attraction that’s a natural body of water. It will remain open because the risk of exposure is considered the same as at any natural body of water.

Stuart Parsons, owner of BSR Cable Park and Surf Resort, said in a statement that the park operators will be installing a "state-of-the-art filtration system" to make sure water at the Surf Resort, Lazy River and Royal Flush is "as clear and clean as humanly possible."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.