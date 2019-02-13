Bizarre, new tarantula discovered with weird horn on its back

Maybe this tarantula also needs to go to "Dr. Pimple Popper."

A new species of tarantula has been discovered, one that has a "horn" sticking out of its back, a feature that is one of a kind.

Known as Ceratogyrus attonitifer, the new species was identified in Angola, a region that has largely been unexplored up until now. It was found as part of the National Geographic Okavango Wilderness Project, which is looking at biodiversity in the Okavango region.

"Ceratogyrus attonitifer can be diagnosed from its congeners, and all other species of Theraphosidae, by the presence of a large, elongate protuberance which extends out of the fovea and over the spider’s abdomen," the study reads.

"No other spider in the world possesses a similar foveal protuberance," the authors of the paper said in a statement.

The new-to-science spiders are rather ominous looking and are venomous, and should be avoided in areas with poor medical care.

"The venom is not considered to be dangerous, though bites may result in infections which can be fatal due to poor medical access," the paper stated. "It is claimed that the females enlarge existing burrows rather than digging their own burrows, though this needs to be verified as both behaviors are known in harpactirines."

