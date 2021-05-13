California residents spot possible meteor in the Bay Area sky

Residents in California took to social media Thursday to report spotting a possible meteor in the Bay Area sky.

One resident posted images of the object on Twitter, which they said could be seen just south of the Bay Area. Another resident described witnessing a "white glow with blue and green."

NASA GIVES ALL CLEAR: EARTH SAFE FROM ASTEROID THREATS FOR 100 YEARS

"Did anyone else just see that daylight meteorite fall over the bay area? Amazing white glow with blue and green," one user wrote.

METEOR BLAZES ACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA SKIES

"Saw a large, bright meteor streak to the south in bright sunlight. I’m in Bay Area, CA," another replied.

Another wrote that they were the only person in their family to catch a glimpse of the object. They questioned whether it was a meteorite, fireball, or even a UFO.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Anyone else just see a ufo/meteorite/fireball fall out of the sky in the bay area?" the user asked.