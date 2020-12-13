Aztec 'tower of skulls' reveals more of its gruesome secrets

Archaeologists in Mexico have found 119 more human skulls in a grisly Aztec "tower of skulls."

Some 484 skulls had previously been found at the tower, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The discovery was made on the east side of the "Huei Tzompantli," a grisly Aztec trophy rack, which is near the Templo Mayor in Mexico City. The Huei Tzompantli was the main trophy rack of sacrificed humans in the ancient city of Tenochtitlan.

Two towers of mortared skulls flanked the rack.

The skulls are believed to date to between 1486 and 1502.

The sacrificed skulls, found about 3.5 yards below street level, included some from women and children and officials saw the huge pile of skulls as a sign of the power and prestige of the pre-Hispanic city.

Spanish conquistadors destroyed Tenochtitlan and paved over its ruins following their conquest of the city in 1519.

The excavation near the Templo Mayor has been revealing the grisly secrets of the lost Aztec city since the main trophy rack area was discovered in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

