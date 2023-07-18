August features 2 supermoons, including a blue moon: What to know

August features two supermoons this year, including a blue moon.

NASA says that the full sturgeon moon rises in the east just 30 minutes after sunset on the first day of the month.

It will reach its peak at 2:32 p.m. ET, according to The Farmers' Almanac.

It is named the sturgeon moon for the time of year when the large fish were abundant in the Great Lakes. This moon was also called the green corn moon.

By Aug. 16, the moon will have gone through a crescent phase.

The moon on Aug. 30 is blue, referring to the second full moon in any month.

The blue sturgeon moon will peak at 9:36 p.m. ET and is expected to be the biggest of the year, per The Almanac.

Because it takes 29.5 days to complete the cycle from full to new and back to full, most months will only see one. However, occasionally, there will be two in a month.

That is the reason for the phrase: "once in a blue moon."

We see a blue moon every three years on average, with the next set for May 2026.

A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest to the Earth at the same time that the moon is full.