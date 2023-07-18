Expand / Collapse search
Moon
Published

August features 2 supermoons, including a blue moon: What to know

The first full moon is the sturgeon moon

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
August features two supermoons this year, including a blue moon. 

NASA says that the full sturgeon moon rises in the east just 30 minutes after sunset on the first day of the month. 

It will reach its peak at 2:32 p.m. ET, according to The Farmers' Almanac. 

It is named the sturgeon moon for the time of year when the large fish were abundant in the Great Lakes. This moon was also called the green corn moon.

The Sturgeon supermoon in France

The supermoon, known as the sturgeon full moon, rises in the sky next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Aug. 10, 2022. (Photo by Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By Aug. 16, the moon will have gone through a crescent phase.

The moon on Aug. 30 is blue, referring to the second full moon in any month. 

The blue sturgeon moon will peak at 9:36 p.m. ET and is expected to be the biggest of the year, per The Almanac. 

Sturgeon moon

The sturgeon full moon rises over Eindhoven in the Netherlands on Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Because it takes 29.5 days to complete the cycle from full to new and back to full, most months will only see one. However, occasionally, there will be two in a month. 

The full moon in Italy

A sturgeon super moon rising behind San Bernardino church dome in L'Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy, on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

That is the reason for the phrase: "once in a blue moon." 

We see a blue moon every three years on average, with the next set for May 2026. 

A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest to the Earth at the same time that the moon is full.

