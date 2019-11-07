Zillow listing that shows white powdery substance on kitchen counter goes viral

A Michigan home listing that featured a photo of lines of a white powdery substance caused many online to speculate whether or not it was possibly cocaine.

The photo, originally posted on Zillow, the online real estate company, looked unassuming at first glance. But upon further inspection, a plate can be seen on the kitchen counter with the substance in question.

As it turns out, the $165,000 five-bedroom home in Oak Park, a Detroit suburb, belonged to a woman whose boyfriend posted the photo as a joke.

The white powdery substance was not cocaine but was actually Goody’s Headache Powder.

“I was like, I'm wondering if I did something like this if anybody would even notice or if somebody did notice it, that it would go viral and it went viral," the homeowner’s boyfriend, identified as Jeff, told local TV station WXYZ. "It went too viral."

The photo, which has since been removed, apparently did the job -- the listing had been viewed 29,000 times, according to Jeff.

Though he admits his stunt got out of hand, Jeff said he ended up getting more than 100 responses for the listing.

Zillow said they removed the viral photo because it violated their “Good Neighbor Policy.”

The Michigan home is still listed for sale.