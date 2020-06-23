Woman forces neighbor to remove 'creepy' frog statue, sparks backlash on Reddit

Who knew frogs were this controversial?

A woman on Reddit has gone viral with a very long-winded story about a neighbor's "creepy" frog statue, and how she allegedly campaigned to remove it from their yard.

According to the alleged exchange of events that the woman herself laid out, it all began when the 35-year-old woman and her husband, 34, went on a walk with their 6-year-old daughter.

BALTIMORE RESTAURANT APOLOGIZES AFTER BLACK WOMAN, SON DENIED SERVICE

As stated in the Reddit post, the woman wrote that her family had been walking more as a way to stay active amid the coronavirus pandemic, and found a “really good” two-mile route through their neighborhood.

There was just one problem, according to the woman. “Recently one of our neighbors put up a frog statuette… for display outside their house,” she writes. “I find it really creepy and so does my husband. My daughter hates it. She is absolutely terrified of it. Now she refuses to go on walks."

Meanwhile, the woman did not explain whether there was a way to take a different route to avoid the frog statue, which she later described as being about a foot tall.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In a bid to appease her daughter – and seemingly her own aesthetic sensibilities – the woman said she contacted the owners of the frog and asked them to "move the statuette so it is no longer on display.”

“I knocked on the door and a middle-aged man, maybe 55, opened the door. I told him the situation. He seemed sympathetic, but he said that he and his wife really like the display, so they won't be taking down that statuette,” she wrote.

But instead of accepting that her neighbor has a frog they enjoy, the woman allegedly went to the Homeowners Association.

“After that I talked to my next-door neighbor. He is the vice president of the HOA so I was wondering if he could force them to take the statuette down," she wrote.

"He said that the statuette might be a violation of the HOA bylaws. He went to look at it and sure enough it is. Now they're being forced to take down the statuette and are being fined for violating the bylaws,” she claimed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The woman added that her own husband feels she "took it too far," although she doesn't seem to agree.

"The statuette is destroying the aesthetics of the neighborhood and is scaring the children,” she added, despite before saying it was only her own child who was scared. She ended her post by asking if her actions were justified.

In an extremely expected outcome, the woman was deemed wrong for how she needlessly escalated the situation.

“UGH. Literally walk down a different street if you hate it that much. Or, alternately, take the opportunity to talk with you kid about how different people find different things beautiful, and that a cool thing about humanity!” one person wrote.

“And failing that, OP could have walked another route. What a ridiculous overreaction,” another said.

“As far as your daughter being afraid of it — kids have irrational fears. My niece was terrified of butterflies. Teach your children things in life will sometimes be unpleasant and teach them how to cope and deal,” someone else suggested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Later, the woman updated her post to include an alleged photo of the offending lawn ornament, but did not provide any further updates, or if she agreed with the unanimous verdict of her post. It was also not verified if the poster was truly outraged about the frog, or just a very successful Internet troll.