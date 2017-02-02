Where the Views Are Simply Spectacular: 6 Luxe Penthouses Currently for Rent

next Image 1 of 3

Nothing says you've made it quite like a penthouse apartment. Born at the top floors of apartment buildings in New York City during the Roaring '20s, the luxe addresses can now be found coast to coast, in downtown urban areas, at the beach, and even along golf courses.

We took a private elevator straight to the top to rate a few rooftop residences currently available for rent.

Address: 270 Broadway, Apt. 18D, New York, NY

Price: $17,000/month

Cool factor: 9

View from the top: It's hard to top the bragging rights that come with a Manhattan penthouse. After all, space comes at a premium. As does sunlight. So, a three-bedroom corner loft in a prewar building with 36 windows and views of both the Hudson and East rivers is quite a catch. And, naturally, it comes at quite a price.

Address: 776 Boylston St., PH 1D, Boston, MA

Price: $35,000/month

Cool factor: 8.5

View from the top: You can imagine Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen kicking back in these high-end living quarters located in the Mandarin Oriental. If the decor is to your taste, that's great, because it comes furnished. The rental also includes direct elevator access to a private roof deck, a 24-hour doorman, and a concierge.

Address: 877 Island Ave., Unit 1006, San Diego, CA

Price: $9,500/month

Cool factor: 8

View from the top: We like the mix of industrial space with antique furnishings and finishes, including the terra cotta Venetian plaster on the walls. You can channel Italy via the brick wall of wine storage. Baseball fans will love the view of Petco Park from the 60-foot-long balcony.

Address: 371 Channelside Walk Way, PH 1902, Tampa, FL

Price: $15,000/month

Cool factor: Off the charts

View from the top: Man cave, anyone? This Tampa party pad is an eye-popping funhouse. If you don't have fun here -- with its elevators painted like a subway platform, a Kegerator, and arcade games -- it's your fault. We're heading to this address for our next spring break.

Address: 8 E Biltmore Estates Drive, Unit 302, Phoenix, AZ

Price: $10,000/month

Cool factor: 7.5

View from the top: With a design inspired by Mies van der Rohe -- complete with Barcelona chairs, marble floors, and artwork -- this penthouse is located at the Biltmore Resort's Fairway Lodge. Five balconies overlook the pool and golf course.

Address: 850 N. Kings Road, PH 3, West Hollywood, CA

Price: $12,500/month

Cool factor: A perfect 10

View from the top: Dreams are made here. An open floor plan, walls of glass, and huge terraces practically scream movie star. We want to be alone … right here.