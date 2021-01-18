Tommy Hilfiger sells his $45M mansion, reportedly moving to Florida

Fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger has finally sold his massive Connecticut mansion for $45 million and will be moving more than 1,250 miles down south.

Hilfiger inked a deal in less than half a year, according to the New York Post. The 22-acre estate was originally listed in September by Sotheby’s International Realty Greenwich Brokerage.

Located at 30 John Street in Greenwich, Conn., the French Normandy-style mansion has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three powder rooms.

Hilfiger, 69, and his wife Dee Ocleppo, 54, lived in the mansion for around a decade.

The pair were treated to upscale amenities, including a private pool, ample covered parking and six fireplaces to keep warm during the winter months. There’s also a koi pond, tennis court, decorative fountains and multiple lush gardens and lawns.

Stunning views of the New York City skyline and Long Island Sound can be seen from the property’s highest point what is known as Round Hill, which is 570 feet above sea level, according to Zillow.

The impressive mansion was originally built in 1939 by award-winning architect Greville Rickard.

Hilfiger reportedly purchased the luxury home in 2010 for around #31 million, according to Realtor.com. The mansion is said to have been restored and updated.

Multiple reports have said the famous couple are eyeing Palm Beach for their next home.

In September, The Wall Street Journal reported Hilfiger and Ocleppo were moving to Florida for tax and personal reasons, which were not identified at the time.

The pair are no strangers to the state either. Hilfiger purchased a home in Miami back in 2013 for $17.25 million, according to Realtor.com.

His Golden Beach mansion located at 605 Ocean Boulevard is currently listed for $23.5 million by realtor Fernando Pettineroli of Dezer Platnium Realty.