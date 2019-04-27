These are 5 of America’s most expensive neighborhoods

We counted down ten of the nation's most expensive neighborhoods. Can you guess which state continues as the unchallenged leader of high-priced zip codes?

Miami Beach, Florida (33109)

Median sale price: $3,250,000

Starting off the list of the 10 most expensive neighborhoods in the U.S. is sunny Miami Beach. The south Florida island city is connected by bridges to mainland Miami. Swanky South Beach is one of the most renowned areas, with its models, celebrities and colorful 20th-century architecture.

Los Altos, California (94024)

Median sale price: $3,254,500

Situated in northern Silicon Valley, Los Altos is where, in 1976, Apple co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak built the first 50 Apple I computers in Jobs' garage.

Portola Valley, California (94028)

Median sale price: $3,300,000

Located in San Mateo County, this picturesque town is known for its heavily wooded streets and ample natural trails. A welcomed escape for Silicon Valley tech execs to retreat to, the vibe here feels like being out in the country.

Santa Monica, California (90402)

Median sale price: $3,762,000

Starting off the top five is this sunny SoCal enclave known for its bustling beach scene and hip restaurants. Bordered by the Pacific Palisades to the north and Venice to the south, there’s no shortage of fun to be had here amid the consistent agreeable weather. The ritziest of homes feature expansive swimming pools overlooking the Pacific Ocean and sprawling residential lawns uncommon in the area.

New York, New York (10013)

Median sale price: $3,810,000

This ritzy zip code covers exclusive NYC neighborhoods like SoHo and TriBeCa. The sought after burrows of the Big Apple feature designer boutiques, hip restaurants, cobblestone streets and old industrial buildings turned into residential loft spaces.

Boston, Massachusetts (02199)

Median sale price: $4,772,500

The city's most expensive neighborhood, referred to as Back Bay, was a swamp before 1820. By the end of the 19th century, however, its location, isolated from the rest of the city due to the Public Garden and Charles River, made it a favorite among the well-to-do. It has kept its reputation ever since.

This story was originally published in Family Handyman. Read more about some of the most expensive neighborhoods in America, here.