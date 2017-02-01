Still Unsigned, Free Agent Outfielder Dexter Fowler Selling His Utah Home

next Image 1 of 3

Play ball! Current free agent Dexter Fowler is putting his Utah home on the market for $1,429,000.

The outfielder finished the 2015 season with the Chicago Cubs, but hasn't signed with a team for 2016. But the Georgia native has signed on to selling his 6,500-square-foot, six-bedroom home, located in a suburb outside Salt Lake City.

While Fowler is leaving the "gorgeous, totally updated" home behind -- for a lucky buyer, it's sure to be a home run.

Speaking of which, Fowler mashed 17 home runs for the Cubs last season, so his free agent status is a bit puzzling. Where the eight-year veteran will wind up has been the subject of some speculation.

However, there's no need to speculate about the beauty of this home. Vaulted ceilings open up the home and feature unobstructed valley and mountain views. High-end finishes include hardwood and travertine flooring, a cook's eat-in kitchen with marble counters and walnut cabinetry, plus a giant master suite, and a walkout lower level with wet bar.

Outside, the home sits on 1.6 acres, includes a flat private backyard, and is minutes from the Rocky Mouth Waterfalls and hiking trails.

The 29-year-old is selling his house, but he's still connected to the Beehive state through his wife, Aliya Fowler, who's a Utah native. The couple also have a daughter, Naya.

Now that spring training is about to begin, let's hope the the switch-hitter will finds a new team and a new home.