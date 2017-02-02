Expand / Collapse search
February 2, 2017

Shump's Spot: Cavs Star Guard Iman Shumpert Settles Down in Atlanta

    Bathroom, with a two-sided fireplace.

    Iman Shumpert

    The swooping staircase.

Before inking a $40 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers this month, guard Iman Shumpert bought a home in Atlanta -- possibly for an off-season residence.

After a stellar college career with Georgia Tech and four seasons with the New York Knicks, Shumpert was traded to Cleveland. The guard starred for the Cavaliers in the NBA playoffs and played a crucial role in the Finals, which the team wound up losing to the Golden State Warriors.

The six-bedroom, 6,901-square-foot home is a sweet retreat for a baller, with a wooded backyard and large deck providing plenty of space and seclusion.

Inside, the home is equally spectacular. A spiral, multistory staircase intersects the main living space, leading to a curved balcony in the lofted library. On the lower level, a grand fireplace is surrounded by windows looking out to the woods.

The master suite features a double-sided fireplace and a jetted tub, perfect for soothing aching muscles after a long season.