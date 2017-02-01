SF Giants All-Star Brandon Crawford Buys $1.6M Scottsdale Home

next Image 1 of 3

Home run! San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford has picked up a new home base in Scottsdale, AZ, for $1.6 million.

The 29-year-old major leaguer, a San Francisco Bay Area native, just signed a six-year, $75 million contract to stay by the bay. Now, because the Giants head to Scottsdale every year for spring training, the All-Star has lined up a place to stay while prepping for the season.

Known for his skills with the leather, the Gold Glove winner and his family have made quite a catch. They'll enjoy the privacy of a gated neighborhood, plus all the amenities of the resort lifestyle in this 5,477-square-foot residence.

Listing agent Aaron Church called it a "great family home." He pointed to the "great location, neighborhood, and custom home finishes" as added highlights.

Built in 2002, it has five en suite bedrooms, six baths, a den, a formal dining room, multiple fireplaces, high ceilings, and a remodeled kitchen with an enormous island and breakfast bar that opens to the great room, according to the listing.

Outside, the stone-covered patio and deck are perfect for entertaining the whole team. There's also a built-in barbecue and fireplace, a pool with spa, a sport court, and a trampoline. Baseball? What baseball?