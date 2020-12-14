Sandra Lee moves from NY home once shared with Gov. Andrew Cuomo: 'One of the saddest days'

This move really is bittersweet.

Sandra Lee has moved out of her New York home on Bittersweet Lane she once shared with Governor Andrew Cuomo, she shared in an emotional Instagram post.

In the heartfelt posting, the Food Network star shared leaving the more than 4,100-square-foot Colonial-style abode is “one of the saddest days” of her life.

"Today will be one of the saddest days of my life. Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond. I love that house and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home. I hope the new owners take care of it as well as I did and I will love it forever. #thehousethatbuiltme,” she wrote in the post.

In a follow-up post, the Emmy-award winning celebrity chef and cookbook writer went on to detail the memories she had created in the house.

“I walked around the outside of my beautiful home —I wanted to drink in every angle and remember the beautiful moments that were spent in every place. I stopped at the top of the hill where I planted one of 6 tree lines of evergreen trees and 200 daffodil bulbs —-I just looked at the house, I prayed the next owners would be kind to it and love it as I did—- I cried and cried,” she wrote in the lengthy Instagram caption.

“I went inside and said bye to every single room in the house and thanked each for giving us love and shelter, a warm place to grow and a true home to be happy,” the “Semi Homemade” host continued.

Lee purchased the home in Mount Kisco, New York, in 2008 for $1.22 million, records show. Soon after, she updated the 1950s 4-bedroom, 6 bath house. According to the listing on Sotheby’s, the home is situated on nearly 3 acres and includes a “stately living room, sunken family room, oversized kitchen [and] three dining areas,” as well as a home gym, office and library.

Lee shared the home with Gov. Cuomo during their relationship, which ended in 2019.

The home was originally listed in May 2019 for $2 million, but sold in October 2020 for $1.85 million, New York Post reported. The home was listed preceding the confirmed break-up of Lee and Cuomo last year. Lee has since moved to California, where she has purchased several properties, the publication shared.