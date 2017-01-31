Reese Witherspoon Quietly Shopping Around $20M Palisades Property

"Legally Blonde" actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, are quietly shopping their recently completed mansion on the ritzy Amalfi Rim in Pacific Palisades, CA, according to our friends at Variety.

The whisper listing, which hasn't yet hit the multiple listing service, includes a 10,000-square-foot, Colonial-style house with at least three en suite bedrooms and a fabulous master suite with sitting room. The finished basement includes a gym, screening room, and two bedrooms, presumably for a nanny or live-in chef. The backyard boasts an infinity-edge swimming pool.

If you're looking for souped-up security, this home has it. There's a guard shack inside the gated driveway and a state-of-the-art security system, Variety says.

The couple bought the property still under construction about two years ago for around $12.7 million; they are asking just shy of $20 million now. There are currently four homes for sale on the Amalfi Rim, with prices ranging from $8.2 million to $18 million.

Witherspoon, who picked up a 2005 Oscar for her portrayal of June Carter in "Walk the Line," is quite the real estate mogul. Variety says she owns at least four houses in Nashville, TN, her hometown. She recently sold a three-property compound in the gated Brentwood Circle area of Los Angeles.