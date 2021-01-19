Real estate listing claims former owner is buried in house's backyard

This is why it’s always a good idea to check a house’s history before buying one.

Every house is unique, but a home for sale in England probably has a little more character than most: The home’s previous owner is buried where the garden used to be, according to its real estate listing.

Relatives of the owner reportedly decided to put the house — a three-bedroom located in Leeds, West Yorkshire — up for sale after his death last September, according to The Sun.

The listing was reportedly shared on the U.K. real estate site Zoopla, though it since appears to have been taken down. According to the description, the previous owner had been born in the house and lived his entire life there — and one of his last wishes was to be laid to rest in the garden.

"Please be aware this property is being sold by family members as part of a relatives estate. It was the deceased's wishes to be buried in the garden as he was born and died in the house. This wish has been carried out and the property will be sold as is," read the listing, per The Sun.

The property was also reportedly listed as being sold "with no onward chain," a real estate term that means that the owner isn’t waiting on money from the sale of the house to move out.

Aside from the unusual backyard situation, the house also includes solar panels, a wood-burning stove and a shared driveway.