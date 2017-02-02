'Partridge Family' Star David Cassidy Will Put Florida Mansion on Auction Block

next Image 1 of 3

Singer David Cassidy was the teen idol of the '70s thanks to the "The Partridge Family," a rockin' shag hairdo, and lead vocals on earworming pop hits like "I Think I Love You." However, the star has fallen on tough times and will have to warble a final adieu to his home in Fort Lauderdale, FL, after declaring bankruptcy earlier this year. The 6,909-square-foot house will be auctioned off on Sept. 9.

Cassidy has tried several times to sell the five-bedroom home, and we've covered them all: It was initially listed for $4.5 million, then reduced to $3.9 million and, later, $3.495 million. It's currently listed for $3.2 million -- this price is not where bidding will begin when it goes on the auction block; it's simply the last listing price before foreclosure.

Cassidy bought the home for $1.1 million in 2001. It features an exercise room, office with a fireplace, and guest suite. Outside, there's a pool and a boat dock on the half-acre lot.

The 65-year-old Cassidy owes $2,143,367, according to court records from last year. In 2012, after a two-year dispute, he turned his Fort Lauderdale condo over to the bank.

