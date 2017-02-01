New 49ers Head Coach Chip Kelly Reverses Field and Lists Jersey Home

next Image 1 of 2

Recently fired Eagles head coach Chip Kelly has inked a four-year, $24 million deal to coach the San Francisco 49ers -- and put his now-extraneous five-bedroom Haddonfield, NJ, home back on the market less than two months after purchase.

When Kelly bought the home in November 2015, speculation was rampant that his time in Philly was nearing its end amid three seasons of controversy. Speculation proved correct as the enigmatic offensive guru was let go by the Eagles before the season ended.

However, just three weeks after his ouster in Philadelphia, Kelly signed with the Niners as their new head coach -- becoming the third boss by the bay in three seasons.

Hopefully, the new owners will have more time to enjoy this home's unique luxuries, including a 48-by-50-foot indoor pool, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the landscaped greenery on the 0.75-acre lot.

Listed for $1.2 million, the two-story contemporary home features luxurious flourishes: a winding staircase in the grand foyer and a master bathroom with a wood-paneled whirlpool tub.

Buyers with young children will love the first-floor bedroom suite, a perfect place to host in-laws or au pairs without treading on toes. If you're interested, employ the hurry-up offense and contact listing agent Diana Regan.