MLB Pitcher Josh Outman Tells Us About His Tempe Condo for Sale

Free agent Josh Outman is looking for someone to pick off his condo in Tempe, AZ, for $232,500.

In an email, the six-year MLB veteran who's pitched for four different clubs told us exactly why he bought the property.

"Inside, everything was already current and all we had to do was add our personal touches to make it home," Outman says, noting that he and his wife both like the building's location, which is a quick 10 minutes from downtown Scottsdale and Fashion Square.

They bought the two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in 2010. "The building has come a long way since we first moved in. Now, the building has an updated fitness center, a heated pool with a spa, and on-site security," he says. The unit comes with two parking spots and a storage unit.

According to the pitcher, the hot water works like a charm for soothing aches and pains. "You can sit in a hot shower and relax all day if you want to," says Outman.

Erica Brooks of Arizona Realty One Group is the listing agent.