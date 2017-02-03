Michael Jordan returns to roots, buys North Carolina mansion

He’s best-known for his time in Chicago, but Michael Jordan is also a North Carolinian; he spent most of his childhood there, played for the North Carolina Tar Heels and is now majority owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats.

It only makes sense that the basketball legend should own a home there as well. According to Fox Sports, Jordan recently paid $2.8 million for a home in Cornelius, N.C., just 22 miles from where the Bobcats play. Jordan snagged the home at a significant deal. Originally listed for $3.99 million in 2011, the bank foreclosed on the home in August 2012, and it later was relisted for $3.49 million. Sitting on a lot jutting into Lake Norman and on the seventh hole of The Peninsula Golf Club, Jordan’s new digs are private and gated.

Built in 1993, the home measures 12,310 square feet with 6 bedrooms, 8 baths and a two-story great room that opens out to a terraced patio, which holds an enormous pool and spa. An expansive basement holds room for a personal gym and entertainment center.

Jordan owns an extensive collection of real estate. His custom estate in Chicago is currently on the market, and just received an $8 million price cut. He bought a Jupiter, Fla., home on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course last year. He also owns a place in Salt Lake City and reportedly a condo in Charlotte.

Jordan’s personal life has kept him just as busy as his real estate endeavors; the 50-year-old recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend in December 2012.

