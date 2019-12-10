Kelly Clarkson's lakefront Tennessee mansion selling for $7.5 million

Kelly Clarkson’s lakefront mansion in Tennessee has hit the market for a cool $7.49 million.

“The Voice” judge recently listed the seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath home, which sprawls over 20,000 square feet on four-plus acres on the scenic Old Hickory Lake.

Clarkson purchased the Hendersonville property in 2012, ten years after her “American Idol” win, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports.

Interested buyers have the opportunity to live like music royalty in the estate, which boasts an entrance car park with a fountain; a grand foyer with a double staircase; a family room and a “cowboy” bar complete with saddle bar stools; and master suite with a fireplace and spacious bath. The home is also family-friendly, with a children’s room with four built-in bunk beds, movie theater, and a billiard and games room.

The mansion is also said to have “exceptional” views of the lake throughout.

WHITE HOUSE UNVEILS CHRISTMAS DECOR WITH 'SPIRIT OF AMERICA' THEME

Buyers may also be impressed by the on-site gym, two-level office or its elevator.

Outside, the grounds of the wooded cul-de-sac manse feature “English-style gardens,” a greenhouse, spa terrace, outdoor dining pavilion with fireplace, sand volleyball court, saltwater pool and a private dock, according to a Realtor listing.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Clarkson’s home, constructed in 2007, is just 25 miles from Nashville. The 37-year-old mom and host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is relocated more permanently to California for her hosting duties, Top Ten Real Estate Deals reports.

“The American Idol” winner previously listed the Hendersonville property for $8.75 million in March 2017, People reports, with no takers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clarkson's lakefront mansion is listed with Jack Miller of PARKS Realty.