Kate Moss and Johnny Depp's '90s love nest for rent in NYC

Supermodel Kate Moss lived in a charming and dramatic Greenwich Village carriage house in the 1990s throughout her relationship with actor Johnny Depp.

And now 112 Waverly Place is on the rental market, first reported by 6sqft, asking $21,500 per month.

The gorgeous home, which was originally built as a 19th-century theater, is discreetly hidden behind an 1826 carriage house, which allotted the couple some privacy on those rare moments when they were not in the public eye.

The carriage house is two and a half stories and comes with original details like 17-foot-high beamed ceilings, a woodburning fireplace, exposed brick, wide-plank floors and two outdoor spaces.

Stribling’s Mary Ellen Cashman and Leslie Davidson have the listing.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.