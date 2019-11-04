Joe Pesci lists NJ mansion for $6.5 million, shows off room dedicated to his career

Cue the “Home Alone” jokes because Joe Pesci’s mansion is for sale.

The luxurious property reportedly is the most expensive listing in Lavallette, New Jersey, -- and comes with a room that any Joe Pesci fan would love.

The 7,200-square-foot eight-bedroom/eight-bathroom house is listed for $6.5 million, Realtor.com reports. It reportedly was built in 1990 and sold in 1994 for $850,000.

The listing states that the waterfront home “has it all.” Aside from the celebrity connection, it boasts “every imaginable upgrade and includes a private elevator, open floor plan, spectacular master bedroom suite that includes a private balcony, a luxury bathroom and private office.”

The listing page shows off the property’s home theater room, which is adorned with Joe Pesci memorabilia. While the listing doesn’t say if the Pesci posters and pinball machine are included in the house, it at least gives potential buyers a good idea on how to decorate the room.

Aside from the Pesci-room, the listing describes the property as a “magnificent home” that “proudly sits on [Barnegat] Bay and is a short bike ride to the ocean, it also stunningly blends interior and exterior to create an entertaining showplace and also offers a tranquil retreat-like setting.”

The listing concludes, “To finish off this luxury home we have 7 additional bedrooms, 7 full baths and a beautiful patio that surrounds a heated pool with spa on a private double lot that includes a deep-water bulkhead. Nothing like this is on the market today and should not be missed!”