Jackie Kennedy's Former House Goes on the Market for $10M in DC

The Georgetown mansion that former first lady Jackie Kennedy bought after the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy has hit the Washington, DC, market for $10 million.

Carol Joynt, a blogger, broke the story about one of DC's most famous trophy properties (no offense to the one at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.). The sellers are the heirs of Yolande Betbeze Fox, Miss America 1951 and a mainstay at Washington social gatherings, who died earlier this year. Joynt says Washington Fine Properties is handling the private sale, which will be open to the public next month.

Joynt, who was friends with Fox, provides some juicy details about Jackie's hasty departure from 3017 N Street NW in 1964 after less than a year, abandoning a complete redo by New York decorator Billy Baldwin, the "dean of interior decorators" whose other A-list clients included the William S. Paleys and the Paul Mellons.

"The departure for New York was so hasty -- Jackie'd had it with Washington -- that she left behind the bolts of fabric Baldwin had ordered, and some of Caroline and John's toys, which Yolande pointed out to me during a tour of the basement," Joynt says.

Whoever buys the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom house, which we hear is ripe for a remodel, will have to put up with bus and walking tour groups stopping outside on N Street, where JFK lived before his marriage to the former Ms. Bouvier.

A self-guided tour sponsored by the Georgetown Business Improvement District says JFK rented 3260 N St. from 1951 to 1953, when he was running for Senate and met his future wife. Jackie mourned her husband's death at 3038 N St., a 14-room mansion.