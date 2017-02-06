Incredible dust-busting gizmos and gadgets

It’s spring, which means it’s finally time to toss open the windows and air out the house. If you’ve spent the past few months hibernating and sealing yourself off from the icy reaches of winter, your home could probably use a little fresh air and a thorough spring cleaning.

So to get rid of a winter’s worth of dust, check out some of these awesome dust-busting gadgets.

Clear the Air

Traditional air purifiers don’t exactly do the best job of cleaning the air. Sure, dirty air goes in and clean air comes out, but a stationary air filtration system usually ends up cleaning and re-cleaning the same air all day long, leaving the rest of your house as dusty as ever.

Looking to solve the range problem, Moneual has created a roving, Roomba-like air purifier that goes into search-and-destroy mode as it looks to rid your home of dust. The Rydis H800 can roam for up to four hours on a single charge and features a five-layer filtration system that includes both HEPA and activated carbon filters, so you’re sure to be breathing the cleanest air possible.

Not Your Momma’s Duster

The Du.Static looks like something from the future. The cleaner’s creator bills it as a sort of dust-busting magic wand and it isn’t hard to see why. The metal wand generates a static charge that attracts dust and debris. Once you’re done cleaning, hold it over a garbage can, turn it off and the collected dust just falls off cleanly. The wand’s stylish base station also acts as an air purifier, so it’s busy cleaning your home even when you don’t have the time to.

It’s All In The Carpet

In the war on dust, your carpet can be the weakest link. Soft and fibrous, carpet is the perfect hiding place for dust, which gets kicked back up into the air every time you walk by. Vigilant vacuuming can help curb the problem of carpet-bound dust, but even the best vacuums will likely leave some dirt and debris behind. It’s enough to drive a person to hardwood floors, or even worse, linoleum.

But if you’d rather not trade in the wall-to-wall carpets in order to get rid of dust, check out Desso’s AirMaster carpet, which features a specially designed weave that’s intended to trap in and hold onto the finest dust particles.

Desso’s carpet features two kinds of fibers: a very fine yarn to trap the smallest particles, and a coarser yarn for larger bits of debris. The AirMaster’s special weave is designed to allow the carpet to grab ahold of dust, preventing it from flying back up into the air where is can irritate asthma and allergy sufferers, and mess up your freshly dusted coffee table.

The company says it’s product is four times more effective at trapping dust than traditional carpet, and eight time better than hardwood floors. Those are the sort of statistics that can have you breathing easy.

Keeping Your Computer Clean

Keeping a computer free and clear of dust and dirt is no easy task. Keyboards, with their tiny cracks and crevices, as well as multiple peripherals and piles of cables create the perfect hiding places for dust and dirt. Fortunately there are a few great products on the market that will help you keep your computer nook or home office clean and tidy.

Traditionally, keeping the keyboard clean was a job for a can of compressed air, that standby favorite of tech-heads and gadget lovers. While the sharp blast of air from these cans is sure to dislodge dust, these cans also shoot the dust up into the air, leaving it to fall back down onto the keyboard the moment you’re finished.

If you really want to clean up your work area, check out the Dirt Devil Detailer, a mini cordless vacuum specially designed to root out dust from the fine nooks and crannies of modern technology. Or grab a tub of Cyber Clean, an electric-yellow goo that you press down into your keyboard. The sticky stuff digs deep, allowing it to gobble up dust, hair and crumbs.