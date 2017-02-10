Hot Houses: Suzanne Somers Palm Springs palace and a luxurious Italian estate

Each week FOXNews.com picks its Top 3 over-the-top luxury listings from Mansion Global.

This week we have an over-the-top Beverly Hills Mansion, Suzanne Somers Palm Springs retreat and an Italian estate with its very own winery.

Beverly Hills is filled with lavish, over-the-top properties, but this 21,000 square-foot mansion truly stands above the rest.

The sprawling property, built in 1921, is located on one of the deepest lots in a swanky Beverly Hills alcove nick-named the “Golden Flats.”

The home is equipped with eight beautiful bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and a private guest house.

You’ll be in completely in awe of the main entry-way with its double-height foyer with sweeping staircases and rows of columns.

The master suite includes its own outdoor spa which you can keep all to yourself, since there is a separate spa and swimming pool in the backyard (for guests), which is landscaped with multiple fountains, glowing statuary and a reflection pool.

It can all be yours for $40 million.

If you’re looking for something a little more secluded, the actress and infomercial queen Suzanne Somers has placed her 70-acre desert oasis in Palm Springs, California on the market for $14.5 million.

It doEsn’t get much more private than this property which can only be accessed by a funicular, golf cart or by trudging up an onerous staircase.

Once you reach it, the estate has five separate buildings connected by stone paths and raw desert landscape. In total there are eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Famed architect Robert Fray built one of the property’s most unique houses from rocks collected in the area. It now serves as a zen two-room suite with interior glass walls, a fireplace, rock shower and meditation garden.

The estate’s master suite is an entirely separate villa, with an outdoor shower, his-and-her offices and a balcony far enough from civilization to house a soaking tub overlooking the beauty of Palm Springs.

You never have to leave the property. There’s also a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, multiple spas and waterfalls and hiking trails.

The ownEr can even host their own performances in a sheltered outdoor amphitheater carved from the side of a mountain.

If you’re really looking to get even further away from it all, this wine estate could be the perfect property for you.

Priced at $37.2 million, the immense property covers over 5,000 acres of unspoiled woodland. It’s home to a castle, two villas, a collection of 25 cottages, a chapel, a winery and 44 acres of vineyards, which have been planted with sauvignon blanc, pinot noir and pinot blanc grapes.

Two stone-built villas, previously farmhouses, form the main part of the estate. The renovated homes share an infinity-edge outdoor swimming pool and are surrounded by immaculate gardens.

“Three properties, as well as the chapel, are fully restored and back to their former glory,” said listing agent Daniela Sprea of Tuscany Sotheby’s International Realty. “The vineyards are thriving and the estate is producing its own wine.”

Nestled within the heart of the estate is a restored three-bedroom guest cottage with an al fresco dining area and a wood-burning grill.

The property also includes a hunting reserve, which is home to deer, wild sheep, wild boar, pheasants and red partridges.

