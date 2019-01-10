Gordon Ramsay plans to bulldoze 100-year-old trees to build driveway for Ferrari, upsetting neighbors

Gordon Ramsay has infuriated his Cornish neighbors with plans to bulldoze historic trees to make way for a flashy new driveway. The TV chef had already annoyed local residents by demolishing a 1920s property to construct his luxury new holiday home in the posh village of Rock in Cornwall, England.

Now the Hell's Kitchen star is set to make more enemies after being granted permission to knock down trees up to 100 years old so that he can build a driveway for his expensive fleet of cars.

Among his pricey collection of supercars is the $382,000 812 Superfast Ferrari he purchased in June.

7 HOME IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS YOU SHOULD TACKLE IN THE WINTER

St Minver Lowlands Parish Council said it was "disappointing" that the trees would be lost.

They added: "Members are disappointed that it has come to the loss of these trees and trust that they are replaced with mature trees."

Even Cornwall Council's own tree officer admitted that they played "a significant contribution to local landscape [and] the felling would have [a] detrimental impact on the local landscape, as well increasing the visibility of the new dwelling from the road and public spaces.”

Ramsay’s planning team admitted they messed up with the original plans for the driveway and would now need to fell the two mature trees in order to build it, named G2 and T2 in the report.

The tree report states: "The design of the access drive to the ‘Garden House’ have proved more challenging than was originally conceived.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Consequently, designers have shown that the final surface the driveway approved by the LPA will need to sunk into the ground, rather than laid over the existing drive and garden levels as had been proposed.

"This will result in excavations encroaching approximately 30% into the notional RPA of G2 and T2 [both trees].”

Although the two trees will be removed, Ramsay is planting four more trees to compensate for the loss.

Yet it’s another bitter pill for local residents to swallow, who fiercely opposed his original plans after he bought the estate for $5.6 million in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were 24 public objections with neighbor Pippa Burrows saying that the existing house, which Gordon will transform into one main house and a smaller garden house, was built of local stone.

She also praised the "mellowness of the home that looks as though it has emerged from the soil on which it was built" and bemoaned that "another beautiful house is yet again being knocked down to build an eyesore that is not in fitting with this area of great beauty".

Victoria Savile, said the existing house was "one of the nicest traditional beachfront properties, part of the charm of Rock", adding that the development will "destroy the area".

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.