Florida chapel houseboat selling for $400G: 'Chapel on the Bay'

If you find God on the open water, a dream home called the “Chapel on the Bay” can be yours for a cool $400,000.

The former floating chapel has hit the market in Florida, where it is currently docked on the Manatee River in Palmetto, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

The one-of-a-kind watercraft was once a wedding chapel and has since been converted into an open concept, two-bedroom houseboat. The luxury nautical digs measure 1,050 square feet, on a 1,800 square foot barge.

Over $1.3 million was spent on the trendy transformation, SWNS reports, including the preservation of original features like a 30-foot steeple and seven stained-glass windows. The floating home has two bathrooms and can sleep four; dreamy amenitites include gorgeous outdoor decks with seating and a gas grill.

According to a listing page, Chapel on the Bay is one of just two floating chapels in the world; listing agent Brenda Thompson claims that the unique home has made quite the splash on the market.

"The interest has been extreme. I send the owner five to seven leads per month,” Thompson said, per SWNS. "We've had interest from people all over the world – from China and Australia and just about every state in the U.S.”

Interested buyers need not ask the heavens for a sign that the houseboat might be right, as the Chapel on the Bay is currently available to rent on Airbnb for $250 a night.

