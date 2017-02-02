Expand / Collapse search
February 2, 2017

'Cops' Creator John Langley Is Selling Santa Monica Home

By | Realtor.com
    John Langley (2012 Getty Images)

    Living area

    Kitchen

Whatcha gonna do if you're looking for a three-bedroom home in Santa Monica, CA? You might find yourself looking at "Cops" co-creator John Langley's house, which he just put on the market for $2.1 million.

The charming Craftsman built in 1910 is full of arresting features, inside and out. There are two structures on the property: the main house and a storybook stone cottage, both under the shade of fruit trees.

It's pretty much the opposite of jail, and because it's in an exclusive neighborhood near the ocean, you won't have to worry about shirtless, mullet-haired men (with a camera crew in tow) creating a ruckus.

The police-based reality TV show ran on Fox for an amazing 25 years before its relatively recent migration to Spike TV. Langley, 72, created the long-running show with fellow producer Malcolm Barbour.

In June, we covered Barbour's attempt to unload his $6.25 million home in Rancho Mirage, CA. However, it looks like he took it off the market once again in September. Perhaps the two can reunite to co-create a new reality series titled "SOLD."