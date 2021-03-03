Contractor finds secret message, bottle of whisky from old homeowners beneath floor

You just never know what you're going to find in an old house.

A contractor in Scotland was in for a treat when he discovered a secret message and a bottle of whisky hidden beneath the floor of a home he was renovating.

Craig Harrigan of Perth was recently tearing out old flooring in a kitchen when he and his helper found the stunning surprise, The Sun reports.

TIKTOK USERS AGHAST AFTER HOMEOWNER FINDS HIDDEN BASEMENT ONE YEAR AFTER MOVING IN

"So we're stripping out a kitchen, me and Phillip, and we're found a message under the floor," Harrigan said with a smile in a now-viral TikTok, which has been viewed 116,000 times since hitting the platform last week.

"Jack and May lived here – three kids, and a dog. Kitchen done up during April/May 2001," he read of the note scribbled on linoleum. "All the best!! Have a drink on us." Included in the nook was a small bottle of Glenkinchie whisky.

"Carrying out essential work! Great find," Harrigan captioned the clip. "Not sure I would drink it [to be honest]."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

TikTokers were touched by the token, and agreed that the gesture was sweet.

"That’s actually so cute," one wrote. "That restores my faith in the world. Probably don’t drink it if you’re using power tools though."

"Any other '80s kids thinking, '2001 wasn’t that long ago' [?]’" another wondered.

"When I seen the date, I thought, ‘Oh not that long ago.’ Until the lad with me said he wasn't even born then," Harrigan wrote back.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Now, the mementos will reportedly stay in the family. According to the outlet, Harrigan’s client is Jack’s daughter, who bought the house from her dad. The new owner plans to keep the whisky and piece of linoleum as a toast to her digs.