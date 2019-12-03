Cheryl Tiegs selling mansion for $18.5 million

This is a superhouse for a supermodel.

Supermodel Cheryl Tiegs is selling her Bel Air, Calif., mansion for $18.5 million. Based on her experiences traveling the world, Tiegs modeled her home after the Balinese way of life.

The house is located on a 1.43-acre plot of land near Los Angeles, Top Ten Real Estate Deals reports. The property, which boasts 180-degree views, is designed to look like the deep tropics and includes palm trees, huge Monstera vines and tropical flowers.

The house is also situated on a promontory, an area of high land, which provides it with an impressive 180-degree view overlooking Los Angeles.

On top of all that, the five-bedroom/five-bathroom house also boasts a chef’s kitchen with a butcher block island, a wine cellar, guest house and a pool. There’s also plenty of wide-open spaces, inside and out, for entertaining.

Nearby neighbors include A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Jay Z and Beyoncé. It’s also close to the most expensive home currently for sale in the United States, which is being sold for $225 million (which makes the $18.5 million Tiegs is asking for look like a real bargain).

Tiegs, often considered to be the first “baby boomer supermodel,” rose to fame during the ‘70s. The three-time cover model for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue also has graced the covers of People and Time.

She’s also the first model to launch her own signature line of clothing and accessories, selling almost a billion dollars’ worth of merchandise.