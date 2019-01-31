The tricked-out bachelor pad of infamous celebrity Charlie Sheen has bounced on and off the market for nearly a year. This week, the bad-boy actor took a different tack and reduced the $10 million asking price by $1.5 million. It's now available for the very lucky price of $8,488,888.

Sheen purchased the home in 2006 for $7.2 million, so he still stands a chance to break even if he manages to entice a buyer.

After he received no nibbles last year, he went the luxury lease route and tried to rent out the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom, two-pool mansion for $43,000 per month. But while he may have had a few short-term takers (who wouldn't want to have their bachelor party there?), a long-term tenant wasn't in the cards.

Along with a new price, the 8,628-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion with loads of party accoutrements has elegant new photos and a new listing agent. Beyond that, there's no official word on an updated marketing strategy.

Sheen has left an indelible mark on the mansion where he lived with his much-publicized "goddesses" for several years. Custom features include a master suite with its own dumbwaiter for easy delivery of snacks from the kitchen, a screening room, and a wet bar complete with bar stools, neon signage, and cigarette machine.

But as any solid contractor will tell you, the configuration of the mansion can easily be changed.

Even the backyard, with its two pools, yards of synthetic turf, and a clubhouse cabana featuring a wraparound bar, barbecue facilities, and an 80-inch, flat-screen TV, could be altered to suit a buyer's taste.

What can't be changed? The location. In the case of this mansion, it's awesome.

Neighbors in posh Mulholland Estates include Christina Aguilera, Vanna White, DJ Khaled, and Kendall Jenner. Sheen liked the neighborhood so much he once owned two other homes in the gated enclave, which he's since sold.

It's a bit of a mystery why this mansion has struggled on the market. It has universally appealing features such as a top-of-the-line Creston movie theater, a well-appointed and gleaming chef's kitchen, and a spacious dining room.

Abundant arched windows and high-beamed ceilings are also popular with today's buyers, as are high-end finishes like wide-plank wood floors and stone fireplaces.

The controversial 53-year-old actor has been in a quiet spell as of late but has had an epic TV career, starring in popular sitcoms including "Spin City," "Anger Management," and "Two and a Half Men."

The post Charlie Sheen Cuts $1.5M From Price of Beverly Hills Bachelor Pad appeared first on Real Estate News & Insights | realtor.com®.