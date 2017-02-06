California beach house where Junior Seau committed suicide sold for nearly $2 million

The beachfront home where former NFL linebacker Junior Seau killed himself has been sold for nearly $2 million.

The North County Times reports (bit.ly/RTzS2g) the two-story, three-bedroom home in Oceanside was recently sold for $1.97 million. It was listed in late July for almost $2.3 million.

Seau bought the house for $3.2 million in 2005.

The former San Diego Chargers linebacker was 43 when he shot himself in May at the home. By law, the seller must disclose that a suicide occurred on the property.