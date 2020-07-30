App described as 'Airbnb for swimming pools' surges in popularity during pandemic

Why rent a whole house when you only want the pool?

There’s nothing better than spending a warm summer day in the pool. Of course, many people can’t afford to install a pool in their own backyard (or, they don’t want to deal with the maintenance).

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, many people are canceling the vacations and trips they had planned for the summer. While folks may not want to travel, they still want to relax during the warmer months.

Swimply, an app that has been described as Airbnb for swimming pools, has seen a surge in new users during recent months, the Washingtonian reports. The app, which originally launched in 2018, has reportedly grown by 2,000 percent during the pandemic.

The app allows people to rent swimming pools by the hour and owners can include other amenities like the use of a grill or fire pit.

Backyard swimming pools have seen a surge in popularity during the pandemic, although installing one may not make financial sense for every homeowner.

For in-ground pools, costs can start as low as $20,000 (for vinyl). In-ground pools using gunite or concrete can start around $35,000 and go as high as $100,000 or more. Above-ground pools, meanwhile, typically range from $1,500 to $15,000, depending on the model and where it's being installed.

Of course, swimming pools require maintenance and upkeep, which can have a yearly cost that ranges from $500 all the way up to $4,000 a year. These costs can include cleaning the pool, maintaining the water, electricity costs and any winterizing gear needed for the off-seasons.