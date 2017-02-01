A resort-style knockout in Sin City

next Image 1 of 3

LOCATION: Las Vegas, Nev.

PRICE: $12.5 million

When two Las Vegas architects who specialize in resort design build a home for themselves, you can bet the amenities won’t go overlooked.

Situated on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, a roughly 15-minute drive from the Strip, the three-story house belongs to architects Jon Sparer and John Klai. The couple has worked on dozens of resort projects in Las Vegas and abroad, including Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, the Borgata in Atlantic City, and MGM in Macau.

The pair enlisted the help of architect Eric Strain to build their home. “They met weekly for almost nine years to design this house,” said listing agent Jill Lorenz of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Nevada Properties. The home was finished in 2010.

With five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the house spans more than 13,200 square feet. An elevator in the dining room services all three floors. “It’s so inconspicuous that I often have to point it out to people,” said Lorenz. There is about 7,000 square feet of outdoor space, which includes a swimming pool.

The lower level features a two-lane bowling alley, a lounge with a 15-foot long bar, and a glass wine cellar with room for more than 1,800 bottles. “We’ve had parties of over 400 people,” said Sparer.

Sparer and Klai are selling the house because they’re often on the road. They bought a smaller home about three months ago and began renovating it. “We’re recreating a lot of the spaces that we love and use so much in the big house,” said Sparer.

Agent: Jill Lorenz, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties

